Ban on gender-affirming treatment for minors passes Idaho committee

BOISE — After two hours of emotional and at-times contradictory testimony, the House Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to pass a bill that prohibits providing transgender care to those younger than 18.

House Bill 71, sponsored by Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, amends state law that bans genital mutilation to include bans on providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgeries to minors who have gender dysphoria.

Skaug told committee members Tuesday that some gender-affirming treatment can cause sterilization, and in the past the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the right to procreate as a fundamental right.

Another author of the bill, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti, told lawmakers the legislation would protect “gender-confused” children.

A family practice doctor in Moscow, Rodney Story, testified in support of the bill. He said there could be long-term consequences to the treatments. Story resigned from Pullman Regional Hospital in 2017 when it began performing transgender surgeries, the Washington Post and Samaritan Ministries reported.

“I think that generally surgery and transsex hormone therapy is not the right answer,” Story said. “In fact, we’ve known for a long time that counseling patients to hold on and hang in there is the best bet.”

Rep. Chris Allgood, R-Caldwell, said he was concerned about the lack of long-term data on the impacts. He said he was supportive of those older than 18 seeking that care but cautious about young people making those decisions.

“The fact that we’re talking about giving 13-year-olds the ability to change their life forever, scares me,” Allgood said.