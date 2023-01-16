JFAC proposes voting change

They should have always been doing it this way! I was surprised to hear that the didn’t.

BOISE — In the 2023 session, there’s a significant change being discussed for the Legislature’s budget-writing committee. House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, is pushing for the House and Senate members of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee to vote separately, meaning that instead of a simple majority from the entire group, it would require a majority from the House side and majority from the Senate side to pass a budget.

