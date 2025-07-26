Idaho’s Latest Crime? Christians Existing

Well, pack it up folks — the journalists are at it again. This time, InvestigateWest is clutching their pearls over (brace yourself)… Christians being politically active in Idaho.

Their new exposé breathlessly warns us about a “Christian Nationalist” group that wants to *checks notes* restore biblical values, advocate for parental rights, oppose government overreach, and — horror of horrors — influence legislation. You know, like every other advocacy group in America since 1776.

The piece focuses on the group Faith and Freedom Coalition of Idaho, whose crime isn’t breaking any laws or running shady deals. No, their offense is that they’re Christians. With opinions. Who vote.

The article desperately tries to paint them as extremists, but all it reveals is how allergic legacy media is to people of faith organizing politically — unless they’re marching for climate reparations or drag queen library hours.

And the term “Christian Nationalist”? That’s the new lefty catch-all for “any conservative who mentions God and doesn’t vote Democrat.” Just like “racist” now means “someone who beat me in a debate.”

Last time I checked, the First Amendment does cover Christians. Even in Idaho. Even when they get organized. And frankly, if your biggest concern is people using the legislative process to push back against centralized power, you might want to reevaluate your understanding of liberty — or just move to Portland.

Read the full article here — if you enjoy moral panic with your morning coffee.