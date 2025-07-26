Farage Says It. The Rest Just Whisper It.

“We are facing nothing short of a societal collapse.”

That’s not some crank on Telegram — that’s Nigel Farage, MP, stating what most politicians are too afraid — or too cushy — to admit: the wheels are coming off in Britain.

His warning isn’t hyperbole. Crime is spiking. Social trust is plummeting. And the once-proud British legal system is either asleep at the wheel or too busy prosecuting people for mean tweets.

This isn’t “degradation” — it’s decay. And it’s not just about crime stats. It’s about what happens when you gut a nation’s culture, drown it in bureaucracy, and let the state police everything *except* actual criminals.

Farage calling it out isn’t fear-mongering — it’s realism. And realism is rare currency in today’s political class, where “collapse” is treated like a far-right buzzword instead of the consequence of decades of top-down mismanagement.

Whether you’re in the UK or watching from across the pond, one thing’s clear: when liberty erodes and order collapses, the vultures swoop in. And governments rarely save you from the mess they created.

Read the full piece here before the Ministry of Truth calls it “disinformation.”