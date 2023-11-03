Idaho Transgender Bathroom Bill Moves Onward

Measure would prohibit Idaho students from using facilities that don’t correspond to their biological sex

BOISE — The Senate Education Committee voted 6-2 Thursday to pass a bill requiring students to use bathrooms that correspond to their biological sex. Opponents said it would discriminate against transgender young people and adds to harmful rhetoric, and supporters said it would improve safety while allowing for accommodations.

Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, presented SB 1100 that would designate separate bathrooms and changing facilities based on biological sex at schools but require the schools to make available single-occupancy bathrooms to those who are “unwilling or unable” to use the multi-occupancy facilities that correspond to their sex.

If enacted, the legislation would allow any student who encounters someone of a different sex while using a changing facility or bathroom to seek civil action against the school if the school gave permission to that person to use the facility or the school failed to take reasonable steps to prohibit that other person from using the facility that didn’t correspond to their sex.

The student could sue as many as four years after the incident for as much as $5,000.

“This legislation is trying to make sure that we give every child in the state of Idaho the same right to privacy,” Adams told the committee.