Idaho governor announces school choice grants

Benefits of the program and the need for parental input discussed at a news conference Tuesday morning

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined legislative and state education leaders Tuesday morning to announce the formation of an advisory council for the Empowering Parents grant program.

The Parent Advisory Council would counsel the State Board of Education on ways to improve the grant program.

The announcement came less than two hours after a proposal was made to the House Education Committee that would expand the grant program to also pay for private school tuition. Little said he wouldn’t comment on the specific legislation but was against the idea of taking money for public education and putting it toward private institutions.