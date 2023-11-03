Idaho House Passes Abortion Trafficking Bill

Bills get bumped to front of the line on House calendar

The House on Tuesday also voted 57-12 to pass a bill that would criminalize transporting a minor out of state for an abortion with an intent to conceal it from the parent.

Reps. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, co-sponsored HB 242.

“We are only looking to continue to protect our children and our parental rights,” Ehardt said.