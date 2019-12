Heartwarming: Antifa Member Suddenly Realizes The True Fascist Was Inside Him All Along

PORTLAND, OR—In a heartwarming moment of self-reflection, local antifa protester Sparky Moonshine suddenly realized the true fascist was inside him all along.

https://babylonbee.com/news/heartwarming-antifa-member-suddenly-realizes-the-true-fascist-was-inside-him-all-along/