Fighting our Stockholm Syndrome with Big Pharma

My editorial on our love for our Big Pharma abuser ran in today’s Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Woody Harrelson disrupted Saturday Night Live’s left-leaning narrative with an unexpected monologue last month. He shared a whimsical tale of a movie script pitch he received in November 2019, where drug cartels forced people to consume their drugs for freedom.

“The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.” Harrelson said that no one would ever buy that script.

Clearly, that episode of SNL was not “brought to you by Pfizer.”

“Think of the billions of dollars that have gone to big pharma,” said Harrelson in an interview with Bill Maher. “The last people I would trust with my health is big pharma and big government, because neither one of those strikes me as caring entities. They’re all about profit.” Harrelson has long been a vocal critic of Covid protocols, particularly mask-wearing.

If you want to find the most preposterous progressive policies, look no further than Hollywood, where masking, vaccine mandates, and more remain the norm – unless you are a star. Harrelson is taking on that hypocrisy.

In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Harrelson referred to the mandatory use of masks as “absurd.” He also spoke about the challenges of filming movies during the pandemic, with crew members constantly reminding everyone to wear masks, goggles, and even face shields.

Harrelson’s new film Champions, filmed during the government’s Covid crisis, hits theaters next week. Publicity photos show director Bobby Farrelly coaching unmasked actors while wearing a mask and masked crew members with unmasked actors on set.

In a NYTimes interview, Harrelson said “I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask, and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense. It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual?”

In his SNL monologue, Harrelson insinuated that the media are bought and paid for by Big Pharma. Right on cue, Rolling Stone, Huffington Post, Daily Beast, and Variety (to name just a few) each ran headlines the following day about Harrelson’s “Anti-Vax Conspiracy.” Big Pharma would never run an illegal marketing campaign for their mRNA vaccine.

Liberals seem to have forgotten that Pfizer was fined $2.3 billion in 2009 for illegally promoting four drugs, resulting in the largest civil fraud settlement and criminal fine ever imposed in US history. This same Pfizer is now their salvation.

Democrats used to be harsh critics of the pharmaceutical industry. However, since 2020, progressives have become apologists for Big Pharma and authoritarian supporters of global corporate power.

But that narrative is unraveling.

Anthony Fauci channeled $600,000 of taxpayers’ money through a third party to the Wuhan laboratory in China to fund “gain-of-function” research.

The virus escaped, and he covered it up.

It’s not racist to say the virus originated in China.

Cloth masks do not work against biological weapons.

President Biden lied when he said, “you’re not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations.”

The CDC changed its definition of vaccination because COVID-19 vaccines didn’t deliver as promised.

I could go on.

Harrelson’s speech is a rare spark of truth in liberal media, making one wonder how it passed top brass and got aired. Yet, it was dismissed as a right-wing conspiracy on mainstream platforms the next day.

Harrelson hasn’t moved to the right. Rather, our society has been driven so far left that the center has changed completely. Men like Harrelson, Joe Rogan, Bill Maher, and Elon Musk are the new right. Harrelson’s jabs at Pfizer would have gone unnoticed a decade ago, but thanks to Fauci and big government’s interference, our culture has developed Stockholm Syndrome with Big Pharma.

Our culture has fallen in love with its abuser, and if more people speak that truth publicly, the more likely we are to gain the courage to escape the censorship-industrial complex we live under.