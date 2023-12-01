El Paso Initiated Massive Migrant Cleanup To Hide Crisis During Biden Border Visit

The photos tell the story.

The two-year-long White House coverup of the ongoing illegal immigration crisis is perhaps one of the biggest political frauds of the decade. After Joe Biden recently dared to blame Republicans for the chaos at the southern border rather than his own reckless amnesty policies and his attempts to end Title 42, he embarked on his very first visit to the region since entering the Oval Office. His primary destination? El Paso.

El Paso has become an epicenter of illegal immigration in the past few months, likely because it is a Democrat run border city which engages in sanctuary policies. The El Paso Mayor, Oscar Leeser, kept the door wide open for supposed amnesty seekers until the city ran out of money for welfare provisions and finally declared an emergency despite pressure from the White House not to.



Biden has long ignored the state of affairs on the border, forcing conservative governors to bus thousands of migrants to Democrat cities like New York and Washington DC in order to make a point. Though the White House has pretended to be oblivious to the plight of border states, it is becoming clear that the administration has been well aware of the crisis for some time. In preparation for Biden’s visit, El Paso has undergone a miraculous transformation from humanitarian disaster zone to squeaky clean and secure.