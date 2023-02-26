Daily News: Rent spike scares residents

Moscow has the highest taxes in all of Idaho because progressives think they can tax themselves (and others) into prosperity.

Yet the word “taxes” never occurs once in this article.

From the Moscow-Pullman Daily News:

Mobile home residents in and around Moscow are searching for solutions as they face dramatic rent increases they fear could leave them homeless.

The Latah County commissioners met Tuesday with several residents who are living in mobile home communities recently purchased by Hurst & Son LLC, a privately owned investment, property management and construction company. It purchased Abiel Community, Appaloosa Community, Palouse Hills Community and Woodland Heights Community from Gary Lester.

University of Idaho sociology professor Leontina Hormel said residents are facing rent increases from 40% to 55% under the new ownership. Suzy James, a six-year resident of Woodland Heights, said her monthly lot rent will increase from $340 to $525. Breanna Sipley, a four-year-resident of Abiel, said her rent is being raised from $375 to around $550.

Several parents at the meeting, including six-year Appaloosa resident Crystal Henington, said they are worried about finding a place to continue raising their children. Henington said residents chose to live in Appaloosa so they can support their families.

“And these kinds of things are putting hindrances on it that scare me as a mother, to make me wonder about the choice that I’ve made to put my son in a solid place that I know I can afford,” she said.

It may not be “high society,” she said, but it is safe and that is what they bought into.