University of Idaho will demolish King Road home

The University of Idaho announced that the house is set to be demolished after the owner offered it to the university.

UI is also planning memorial garden for the four students killed last fall.

The University of Idaho announced Friday that the King Road house where four University of Idaho students were murdered this past fall will be demolished.

A memo from UI President Scott Green said the owner of the King Road home has offered to give the house to the university. Green said demolishing the house will be “a healing step” for the community.

“Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene,” he said. “We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.”

UI spokesperson Jodie Walker said the school hopes to demolish the house as soon as possible and that could be in the next few weeks. She said the Moscow Police Department is fully aware of this plan.

The UI also is planning a memorial and garden to honor the four victims, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Green said the plan is being developed by a committee with student representation. The project will incorporate class and individual student participation. The garden’s location on campus has not yet been determined.

“While the memorial will be a focal point of a garden, the garden will also be a place of remembrance of other students we have lost and a place of healing for those left behind,” Green wrote.