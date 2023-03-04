Daily News: Presentation to Focus on Child Abuse Prevention

How much do you want to bet that the “Moscow League of [Liberal] Women Voters” won’t discuss castrating teenage boys or giving double-mastectomies and hysterectomies to teenage girls as child abuse?
The Moscow League
of Women Voters will
have a presentation on
child abuse prevention
at noon Wedenesday (sic) via Zoom. Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho’s Children’s Trust Fund, and members of the League of Women Voters of Idaho’s Building Resilence Using ACEs Interventions Committee will give the presentation. The link to the Zoom meeting is available at bit.ly/LWVMspeakers.
The Idaho Children’s
Trust Fund is the state
affiliate of the Prevent
Child Abuse America and
Sherman will address
what is being done in
Idaho to prevent abuse
and strengthen families.
Sherman was named the
child advocate of the year
in 2017 and is a recipient
of the Jerry Hirschfeld
Special Achievement
Award from the Idaho
chapter of the American
Academy of Pediatrics.
Via the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.