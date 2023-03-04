Daily News: Presentation to Focus on Child Abuse Prevention

How much do you want to bet that the “Moscow League of [Liberal] Women Voters” won’t discuss castrating teenage boys or giving double-mastectomies and hysterectomies to teenage girls as child abuse?

The Moscow League

of Women Voters will

have a presentation on

child abuse prevention

at noon Wedenesday (sic) via Zoom. Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho’s Children’s Trust Fund, and members of the League of Women Voters of Idaho’s Building Resilence Using ACEs Interventions Committee will give the presentation. The link to the Zoom meeting is available at bit.ly/LWVMspeakers.

The Idaho Children’s

Trust Fund is the state

affiliate of the Prevent

Child Abuse America and

Sherman will address

what is being done in

Idaho to prevent abuse

and strengthen families.

Sherman was named the

child advocate of the year

in 2017 and is a recipient

of the Jerry Hirschfeld

Special Achievement

Award from the Idaho

chapter of the American

Academy of Pediatrics.