Sliding Confidence: Majority Of Americans Question The Value Of College

I am one of those.

You still need a degree to get into certain professions (MechE, Electrical Eng., medical school, law school (for the most part), etc).

But the vast majority of careers do not require a college education. In fact, college can be a detriment.

A new Wall Street Journal-NORC poll reveals that a majority of Americans believe a college degree isn’t worth the cost and time. Sliding confidence in the higher education system indicates that the American Dream can be achieved without a college degree. This is an ominous sign for liberal professors teaching meaningless programs, particularly in the humanities. The poll, conducted with NORC at the University of Chicago, found that 56% of Americans believe a four-year degree is a poor investment, while 42% still have confidence in colleges. The majority of this skepticism is found among individuals aged 18-34, and those with degrees are among the groups whose views have soured about college. And why is that?

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sliding-confidence-majority-americans-question-value-college