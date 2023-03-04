Christ Church speaker talks religion and transgender people

From the UI Argonaut.

Probably one of the better articles they have ever written.

Although the Arg is always about reporting on race, and not one mention that Baucham is black.

Doesn’t fit their narrative.

The recent Tennessee shooting was a recurring subject of the talk

“God Made Us Male and Female” had attendees turned away at the door to remain within fire code, a packed audience sitting before religious scholar Voddie Baucham.

Thursday’s lecture in the Pitman Center was the first event of Christ Church’s 2023 Missions Conference. Collegiate Reformed Fellowship President Kenny Klein acknowledged the sizeable audience in town for the “In a World Gone Mad” conference.

A former pastor, Baucham found “clashes of worldview” to be among the foremost problems in society. This included the debates surrounding masculinity and femininity, heterosexual relationships and pronoun usage.

Citing the recent Tennessee shooting, Baucham remarked on an MSNBC caption that read “transgender Americans under siege.”

“Just marinate on that for me,” Baucham said to chuckles from the audience, adding that such verbiage was militaristic and signs of the underlying problem of differing worldviews.

Baucham focused on three “lenses” for viewing the world: Christianity, secular humanism and “neo-Marxism.” Among other things, Baucham said that subscribers to these different worldviews fundamentally differed on the notion of what was wrong with the world.

For the Christian worldview, wrongs stem from the wickedness of men, Baucham said. For the neo-Marxist it is the relationship of the oppressed versus the oppressor. For the secular humanist, it is the limited educational and governmental institutions that are responsible. Offering a rebuke, to the non-Christian views, Baucham again referenced the recent school shooting in Tennessee.

“You don’t walk into a school and slaughter nine-year-olds because you’re insufficiently governed,” Baucham said. “Yeah, ‘just one more law, one more law would’ve fixed that.’”

Citing the book of Genesis, Baucham said an individual’s purpose for existing is from being made in the image of God, an image from which all people are inspired to maximize God’s glory. Bauchman said that those who identify differently from what they were born as counter the image of God.

“Why are men made the way men are and women made the way women are?” Baucham asked. “Because it maximizes the glory that we bring to our Creator. That’s why.”

Under a Christian worldview, Baucham said that transgressions against humanity would be intuitively impermissible as the Bible says that each person was made in the image of God, and, by extension, made with “inherent dignity, inherent worth and inherent value.”

When asked whether Christians have a duty to approach “transgenderism” with compassion, Baucham said that Christians must first define what compassion is, and not let the culture do it for them. Baucham said compassion as defined by the culture manifested in turning people towards gender-affirming care. Baucham said such action was misguided and counterproductive.

“We have a social contagion on our hands,” Baucham said. “The number of people we’re identifying as transgender is skyrocketing, especially among young people.”

Instead of supporting gender-affirming care, Baucham said that Christians should focus on turning individuals away from it and listen to people that have detransitioned.

“We know that in the overwhelming majority of cases, that this resolves itself without any kind of intervention, medical or otherwise,” Baucham said. “The compassionate thing to do is to hold people off so that they don’t do things that can’t be undone.”