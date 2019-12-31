Dad calling gender-confused daughter a girl and not a boy constitutes ‘family violence,’ BC judge rules

But, she is a girl. This is 1984 Orwellian doublethink.

A Canadian judge found a father guilty of “family violence” for publicly and privately referring to his 14-year-old daughter — who identifies as a boy — as a girl.

British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Francesca Marzari also issued a yearlong restraining order forbidding the father from speaking publicly and to reporters about his legal action to stop his daughter, referred to in court documents as AB, receiving testosterone shots against his wishes, reported the The Federalist.

Marzari further forbade the father from referring to his daughter as a girl, either directly to her or to third parties, from using “her birth name,” and from “attempting to persuade” his daughter “to abandon treatment for gender dysphoria.”

The father’s “expressions of rejection of AB’s gender identity, both publicly and privately, constitutes family violence against AB,” she wrote in her April 15 ruling.

The father argued that he had a right as a parent to express what he believed to his daughter and “the world at large,” Marzari wrote.

But his “rights do not include harming his child.”