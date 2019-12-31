Suspect In NYC Anti-Semitic Attack Released, Arrested AGAIN In Another Attack

A woman who was arrested for allegedly committing an anti-Semitic attack on three Jewish women on Friday in New York City was released without having to post bail and has since been arrested again for committing another act of violence that reportedly happened today.

“A day after she was released without bail on charges stemming from the Friday attack, Tiffany Harris was charged with assault for slugging a 35-year-old in the face on Eastern Parkway near Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights at about 9:15 a.m.,” the New York Post reported. “It’s unclear if Sunday’s victim is Jewish – and police weren’t treating the incident as a hate crime. The victim suffered swelling and bruising to her right eye from the pummeling.”

First images of some of the suspects who were arrested in New York in relation to the violent hate crimes against Jewish people. They’ve been quickly released and did not have to pay bail under a new criminal justice reform law. https://t.co/Oz0vtTKBON pic.twitter.com/8K9agXSC8Z — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 29, 2019

Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was blasted during a Fox News interview on Sunday over the incident and over his soft stance on crime.

Fox News host Ed Henry ripped de Blasio for the increase in anti-Semitic attacks in New York City that have happened under de Blasio’s watch.

“Several of the suspects arrested in these anti-Semitic attacks have all been released on bail because of something that’s called bail reform,” Henry said. “But your administration is already implementing it, even though it’s not really starting until January. If the victim, in this case Jewish, but it could be anybody in the city, is not, quote unquote, ‘injured,’ they can be released out in the neighborhood.”