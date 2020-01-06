CNN: ‘Trump Voter Shoots Mentally Ill Man In Church’

ATLANTA, GA—Churchgoer Jack Wilson shot and killed a mass shooter at West Freeway Church of Christ, preventing what could have been a much worse shooting.

But CNN reported on the event with the headline and caption “Trump voter shot a mentally ill man in a Texas church,” causing some to question whether CNN might be a biased source of news.

“Once again we see that Trump voters are hopelessly wicked,” said one somber anchor as footage came in of a shooting in a Texas church. “There is nothing they won’t do to attack the oppressed, mentally ill community. All this man wanted to do was express his true identity and live out who he really is, and he was stopped by yet another psychotic Trump voter.”

CNN hosts called for Texas to designate their churches “gun-free zones,” so that the mentally ill can do whatever they please without being stopped by deranged conservatives.