CNN Airs Free Commercial For Trump Campaign

ATLANTA, GA—Many people think of Don Lemon and his fellow CNN hosts as elite, out-of-touch snobs. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Take, for instance, Don Lemon’s compassionate act of generosity to the Trump campaign. He just filmed a commercial for Trump’s reelection, entirely free of charge.

CNN said they are trying to smooth things over with Republicans by donating footage to Trump’s reelection effort.

“I just wanted to extend an olive branch by offering the Trump campaign this free footage of a progressive elite mocking the commoners,” Lemon said. “Since we at CNN spend most of our time trying to help out Democrats and parroting progressive talking points, it’s only fair that we even the odds by offering Trump free ammunition to ensure his reelection.”

“You’re welcome!”

Lemon has also offered to send the Trump campaign complimentary footage of himself and the other CNN hosts whacking a Trump supporter using wet pool noodles.