Bill banning immigration sanctuary cities moves forward

The Idaho Senate approves enforcement measure 28 votes to 7.

Poor Moscow.

BOISE — The Idaho Senate passed legislation banning immigration sanctuary cities, or similar moves by government entities, in a 28-7 vote Wednesday.

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, sponsored the legislation, which would allow complaints to be filed with the attorney general if there’s an allegation that an entity has adopted or endorsed policies that would prohibit or discourage cooperation with federal immigration investigations and enforcement.

“This bill sets policy that the people of Idaho respect the law and will support and cooperate with those charged with enforcing it,” Foreman said.

He highlighted that cities in surrounding states have declared sanctuary status, meaning they would not cooperate fully with or limit resources put toward federal Immigration Customs Enforcement investigations or other ICE operations against undocumented immigrants.