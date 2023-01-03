Bill to bring back firing squads advances

They just need to call some veterinarians down to Boise to put these guys to sleep.

Vets never run out of drugs.

Ways and Means Committee OKs return of way to carry out the death penalty BOISE — As Idaho struggles to be able to get the needed ingredients for lethal injections, a lawmaker is proposing the state bring back the firing squad as an alternative. The House Ways and Means Committee introduced the legislation Wednesday morning. “The way it stands now, they may never get the materials for the lethal injection,” said bill sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa. “It may be indefinite.” The legislation would add firing squad as a secondary method of execution when the lethal injection is unavailable. In November, the Idaho Department of Correction called off the planned execution of Gerald Pizzuto after the state was unable to obtain the chemicals needed for lethal injection.