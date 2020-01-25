Bill aims to end daylight saving time in Idaho

Ideally, all of the US (other than Hawaii) would be in one time zone that would never shift.

BOISE — Idaho residents wouldn’t have to fall back or spring ahead for daylight saving time under legislation introduced Thursday.

The House State Affairs Committee voted to introduce the measure brought forward by Republican Rep. Christy Zito. Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don’t observe daylight saving time.



She said the twice-a-year time change was a safety hazard that caused temporary jet lag, leading to injuries among motorists and pedestrians. She said it also increased the chances of strokes and heart attacks.

