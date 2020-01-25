“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

People think that they are supporting MLK when they are actually denying what he believed.

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana is working to learn from criticism after four white students won an essay contest about Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the school said. A majority of the 1,000 comments posted on social media were critical of selecting only white students, the Missoulian reported Thursday. The contest sought submissions from students, faculty and staff on how they had worked to implement King’s legacy at the university. Only six submissions were received, all from white students, the university said.

Progressives say that you are disqualified from participating based on the color of you skin.

The university deleted the photos and names of the contest winners out of concern they could be targets of harassment, the school said. “Yes. These students are white,” the university wrote. “But the color of their skin does not preclude them from submitting an essay, publicly honoring MLK or working toward equality. That takes all of us, including those of you who have responded with passion and concern about the result of this contest.” Staff decided the best way to handle the criticism was to post the update and remove the students’ identities rather than delete the post entirely, Communications Manager Paula Short said.

University of Montana responding to criticism of MLK essay contest MISSOULA, Mont. – The University of Montana is working to learn from criticism after four white students won an essay contest about Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, the school said. A majority of the 1,000 comments posted on social media were critical of selecting only white students, the Missoulian reported Thursday.