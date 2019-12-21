Biden Willing To Sacrifice Jobs Over ‘Climate Change’ Fight

At least he’s honest enough to admit that the climate change fight will cost jobs.

2020 Democrat hopeful Joe Biden admitted he would be willing to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs to help fight so-called climate change. The issue was raised during Thursday night’s primary debate, where Biden was asked about his stance on the economy.

One of the moderators questioned if Biden was open to giving up some of the economic expansion the nation has seen over the years. The progress made under the past three administrations has largely been attributed to oil and gas production.

Biden has touted himself as a champion for the working class. Yet, when asked if he would be willing to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of such workers “in the interest of transitioning to that greener economy,” the former vice president gave this response.

“The answer is yes, because the opportunity for those workers, that transition to high paying jobs, is real,” he said.