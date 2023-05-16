Afghan National On FBI Terror Watchlist Crossed Border

From the Daily Wire:

U.S. Border Patrol agents reportedly arrested an Afghan national on the FBI’s terrorism watchlist who illegally entered America by crossing its southern border with a group of migrants last week.

This unidentified individual made it across the U.S.-Mexico divide near Otay Mesa, California, on Wednesday, Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin tweeted on Sunday, citing “multiple” U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources.

The reporter said he was told the FBI “confirmed the match” and the bureau is leading an investigation.