WSU Regents Raise Tuition For 7th Straight Year

WSU is falling in its national ranking.

They apparently have no one at WSU who understands what raising prices with falling demand will do.

The regents unanimously approved a 2.5% tuition hike for the next academic year during their meeting on Friday in Spokane. The regents made the decision without any discussion during the meeting. The hike will increase WSU in-state undergraduate tuition by about 300 dollars to nearly 11,000 dollars for 2023-24. Tuition hikes are limited by Washington state law and are tied to the average median hourly wage in the state. The regents were initially told that the maximum tuition increase would be around 2.5% as proposed by the administration. During the regents Thursday committee meeting they were informed that the cap was recently calculated at 3%. The continued tuition hikes come as enrollment at WSU has dropped by over 20% since the start of the pandemic.

The regents did not receive an athletics department budget update that was on the agenda for this week’s meetings. WSU President Kirk Schulz told the board that there wasn’t an update because the Pac-12 conference still hasn’t signed a new media rights contract. The last Cougar Athletics budget update to the regents in January projected the department’s deficit at nearly 100 million dollars.