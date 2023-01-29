Imagine that. Vaccine mandates are hurting enrollment and the bottom line.

If it were really as important as they pretended it was, the bottom line wouldn’t matter. “Whatever the cost for even one life”, remember?

Washington State University is ending its coronavirus vaccine mandate on students. According to a post on the WSU website students will no longer be required to get the shot starting this summer. The decision follows a recommendation from the WSU Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. WSU is still encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

https://pullmanradio.com/wsu-ending-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-on-students