What It’s Like to Retire in Idaho Compared to Other States

Deciding where to live in retirement is one of the most important decisions many retirees in the United States need to make. While some may want to stay close to family and friends, others may prioritize affordable housing, a reasonable cost of living, and a low tax rate to maximize retirement income. Safety, access to health care, and climate are also big factors.

Using data from financial services company and personal finance website Bankrate, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the best and worst states to retire. Bankrate analyzed multiple data points and assigned a weight to each category: affordability (40%), well-being (20%), culture and diversity (15%), weather (15%), and crime (10%).

According to the report, Idaho ranks as the 18th worst place to retire among the 50 states. The state ranks sixth best in crime, its best performing category. This category takes into account both property and violent crime rates. Idaho’s worst performing category is weather. In this category, which is based on climate data and the likelihood of natural disasters, Idaho ranks eighth worst in the country.