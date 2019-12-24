Va. Attorney General Condemns Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities

You can have “sanctuary cities” (which are not constitutional), but you cannot have 2nd Amendment cities (which are constitutional).

Unbelievable.

Tensions are rising in Virginia between constituents and lawmakers who want to pass stricter gun laws. At least 86 of Virginia’s 95 counties have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuary cities. This means they will not use county resources to enforce gun laws they believe are in violation of the Second amendment.

On Friday, Attorney General Mark Herring released a statement condemning the counties and reiterated the new laws would be enforced despite backlash.

“When the general assembly passed new gun violence prevention laws, they will be followed and they will be enforced,” he stated. “The resolutions that some counties are passing have no legal affect whatsoever.”

The General Assembly is expected to vote on Senate Bill 18 and Senate Bill 16 next month, which would ban assault weapons, raise the minimum age of purchase to 21 and require background checks. However, some residents believe the laws will be a stepping stone for lawmakers to further limit guns in the state.

“It plainly states, that we’re allowed to bear arms,” said gun story owner Jim Wood. “When they start to pick at it, then all of a sudden it starts to becomes like the anti-gun laws that they have in other countries.”

Some citizens are taking their opposition a step further. One deputy claiming he will deputize citizens if the laws are passed, and a pro-gun group is planning a protest in January. Meanwhile, others have said a majority of citizens would like to have stricter laws.

“There are some steps that they can take, by passing these bills that the majority of us agree on, to start to save lives,” stated Liz Howley of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. “We’re also going to continue to hold our legislators accountable, and make sure that real progress is made.”

There is still time for the bills to be changed as they make their way through the assembly.