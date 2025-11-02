USAID – A Deep State Slush Fund Exposed and Defunded

USAID, a $44 billion Deep State slush fund, has been caught bankrolling riots, media propaganda, and even terrorist-linked groups—using your tax dollars to fuel global chaos.

The following editorial ran in the 11 Feb 2025 edition of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Trump and Musk just smashed one of the Deep State’s biggest cash cows: USAID. For years, this bloated agency funneled taxpayer money into global activism, corruption, and election interference, all while posing as humanitarian aid. With a $44.2 billion budget—bigger than the CIA and State Department combined—it operated with zero accountability. I first noticed USAID’s corruption in 2005, when it was caught funding a prostitution ring in India. That was my wake-up call: this agency wasn’t about humanitarian aid—it was a taxpayer-funded, progressive racket.

USAID wasn’t just wasteful—it was weaponized. The DOGE team uncovered over $200 million funneled to EcoHealth Alliance, the same group that partnered with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where COVID originated. Worse, USAID directly sent $1 million to WIV itself. Why was a so-called “aid” agency bankrolling Communist bioresearch?

Meanwhile, the following is just a fraction of what the DOGE exposed as USAID’s taxpayer-funded waste:

This is where your tax dollars went—while American families struggle with inflation and a crumbling economy.

How does any of this alleviate poverty? As Ron Paul points out, U.S. foreign aid strips hard-earned money from struggling American taxpayers and hands it to foreign governments, bureaucrats, and global elites, fueling globalist agendas while rarely benefiting the people it claims to help.

But USAID’s corruption didn’t stop at funding foreign radicalism—it actively worked against Americans, too. In 2019, the agency funneled $20 million to bribe journalists, smear Rudy Giuliani, and push Trump’s impeachment. New documents reveal USAID and the CIA worked together to execute a deep state coup, using taxpayer dollars to remove a sitting president. This wasn’t “foreign aid”—it was treason.

Our government wasn’t just meddling abroad—it was subsidizing left-wing American media. Politico received $8.2 million in government payments. The New York Times got $4.1 million in August 2024 alone. Since 2022, the AP has taken $5.8 million, and Reuters $10 million.

USAID was never about humanitarian aid—it was a $44.2 billion slush fund for globalist agendas, DEI activism, and outright election interference. There’s no “aid” even in the name. It doesn’t serve U.S. interests like peace, security, freedom, or democracy. Instead, it exports bizarre, destabilizing sexual politics while funding riots, coups, and proxy wars. Most of what it touches brings chaos, division, and conflict.

Your tax dollars have been used to wreck foreign nations and work against Americans. USAID bankrolled Arab Spring uprisings, unrest in Belarus and Georgia, and funneled $6 million through the Tides Center to fuel the 2020 BLM riots.

Worse, a new investigation found that USAID and the State Department have funneled over $160 million to groups tied to designated terrorist organizations, including entities under Hamas control. Some recipients have even called for violence against Jews and the destruction of Israel—paid for with American tax dollars.

The only politicians defending USAID are those on the take or those with constituents on the take. The agency is 97% Democrat donors—a progressive operation hiding behind “foreign aid.” USAID is a professional rent-a-riot, not a force for stability.

DOGE’s revelations have put USAID beyond repair, and shutting it down is simple. We need a foreign policy that isn’t evil—one that protects American taxpayers instead of funding global chaos. Ending USAID isn’t just about fiscal responsibility. It’s about ending a corrupt, weaponized agency that has no place in a government that claims to serve the people.