UI president requests funds

BOISE — University of Idaho President C. Scott Green echoed fellow university presidents in noting the impacts of inflation in a presentation to state budget writers, which included an emotional thank-you for security funding and a pointed refutation of criticism of the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

On Friday, Green made his case to the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee; UI is requesting around $103 million in state general funds.

Part of the governor’s recommended budget includes $1 million in one-time funds to cover costs associated with the tragic slayings of four students in November. The money would go toward costs incurred for security from Idaho State Police, the safe shuttle service, counseling services, the vigil, and consulting services for media, social media and security review, according to the Legislative Budget Book.

Green got emotional as he noted his gratitude for the line-item request during his presentation.

“As you know, we were shaken by unspeakable tragedy in our community last year, yet our Vandal family pulled together and continues to today,” he said, pausing for a long moment before continuing.

At the conclusion of his presentation, he said, “I apologize for my moment, and for now I’m willing to stand for any questions.”

Before questioning began from committee members, co-chairperson Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, thanked Green for his leadership during the past several months and said, “We acknowledge that ‘Vandal Strong’ has never been a more true statement.”