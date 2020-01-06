U. of Wisconsin Profs Lead Fight to Expand ‘Fat Studies’ Discipline

Two professors at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse are leading the charge to promote “fat studies,” a recently established micro-discipline that argues that society oppresses obese people.

According to a report by The College Fix, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Professors Laurie Cooper Stoll and Darci Thoune are leading scholars in the emerging discipline of “fat studies.”

Breitbart News has reportedextensively on the growth of the “fat studies” discipline. Many courses offered at universities around the country have promoted the notion that a person can be “healthy at any size.” One professor at York University in Torontoarguedin 2017 that fat stomachs can be “glorious.”