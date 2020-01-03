The Fed Shouldn’t Enable Donald Trump

When the Dark State gaffes. Bill Dudley, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank, argues for the federal reserve to do whatever it takes to take down Trump.

There’s even an argument that the election itself falls within the Fed’s purview. After all, Trump’s reelection arguably presents a threat to the U.S. and global economy, to the Fed’s independence and its ability to achieve its employment and inflation objectives. If the goal of monetary policy is to achieve the best long-term economic outcome, then Fed officials should consider how their decisions will affect the political outcome in 2020.