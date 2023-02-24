Senate committee passes bill to ban sex ed before fifth grade

Legislation would prohibit instruction related to sexuality, sexual orientation, gender identity.

As if a Kindergartener needs sex-ed from the government.

And of course, the libs want to instruct in sexual orientation.

The Senate Education Committee voted 6-2 Monday to pass legislation prohibiting sex education of all types before fifth grade.

SB 1071 would prohibit instruction related to human sexuality, sexual orientation or gender identity to students in grades below fifth grade.

“The goal is to maintain children’s innocence during the most vulnerable and formative years of their life,” bill sponsor Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, told the committee.

He said he didn’t think this was a widespread concern in Idaho, but took up the issue when a resident sent a copy of the City of Boise’s Transition Committee report, called “A More Equitable City for Everyone,” which was completed when Mayor Lauren McLean first took office.

One of the goals listed in the committee recommendations was to collaborate with the Boise School District “to establish sex education at pre-k level (through) 12th.”

Former president of the Boise School District school board Nancy Gregory, who is current president of the Idaho School Boards Association, said the report was not done with school district input and she didn’t find sex education in the curriculum before fifth grade in Boise schools.

Two people testified on the bill, one for and one against.

Conrad Woodall, director of Parents’ Rights in Education in Idaho, said he supported the bill because student success is tied to age-appropriate instruction.

“There is an age for sexuality, 12 to 18, that’s when biology and psychology start to come together,” Woodall said.

Emilia Connelly opposed the bill, because she said it was “overly broad.” She said it could hurt some children for educators to not be able to instruct on sexual orientation.

“Our kids are not dumb,” Connelly said, “they notice when a classmate has different shoes or glasses or two moms … as adults, we all know that having two moms or two dads is not grounds for bullying.”