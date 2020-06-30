Police Consider Charging Crowd Confronted By Armed St. Louis Couple With Trespassing, Intimidation

Defund the police, people are going to protect themselves and their property otherwise.

A group of protesters in Missouri who famously found themselves facing an armed husband and wife may soon be facing multiple charges.

As a group of demonstrators marched toward the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home on Sunday night to demand that she resign, they marched through an area that was closed off to the public, where a husband-wife team stood outside with a rifle and a gun to protect their property.

According to police, “The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims. When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police.”

That incident went viral, with a video of the occurrence earning over 10 million views.

Now the police are “labeling it as a case of trespassing and fourth-degree assault by intimidation” according to St. Louis Today.