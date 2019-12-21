Pew Research Shows Democrats, Republicans Agree Press Is Unfair

A majority of President Trump’s supporters have lost trust in the media. A new analysis by Pew Research looked at data from 50 surveys across the nation and found a political divide in public opinion of the press. While more than 90 percent of Democrats say the media is acting in the public’s interest, less than 20 percent of Republicans agree.

The findings came after the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report debunked several claims made by the mainstream media about the FBI’s handling of the Russia probe. For two years, left-wing pundits claimed the uncorroborated Steele dossier hardly played a role in the bureau’s ability to obtain surveillance warrants against the 2016 Trump campaign.

“In January 2017, there raised significant questions about the reliability of the Steele reporting,” stated Inspector General Michael Horowitz. “This was particularly noteworthy because the FISA applications relied entirely on information from the primary sub-sources reporting to support the allegation that (Carter) Page was coordinating with the Russian government on 2016 U.S. presidential activities.”

The analysis also found that both sides of the argument agree that the media does a poor job at fairly covering all aspects of the news.