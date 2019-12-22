OSHA Report: 75% Of Workplace Assaults Happen Within The Healthcare Industry

Who knew?

A federal report shows three quarters of assaults in the workplace happen to health care employees. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently revealed that people in the health care industry experience 75 percent of workplace assaults, and there is no federal law to prohibit it.

Health care workers say they have been bitten, kicked, shoved, and even shot while trying to care for their patients. According to the Government Accountability Office, 730,000 cases of assault were reported from 2009 to 2013.

Lawmakers are now taking action to protect health care workers from such abuses.