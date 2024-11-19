OpEd: Trump’s Victory: A Rejection of Elites and Woke Agendas

Trump’s victory wasn’t just a win for him; it was a decisive rejection of a regime that’s grown far too comfortable wielding power at the expense of everyday Americans. This election was our chance to push back against a ruling class that’s lost touch—especially Democrats who have strayed from representing working people. After years of lockdowns, mandates, and media-driven narratives, voters had a rare opportunity to stand up and say, “Enough.” This vote went beyond party lines; it was a nationwide surge to reclaim the rights to make our own choices, live by our own values, and shake off the grip of unelected bureaucrats and media elites.

The political landscape has shifted. Today’s Democrats no longer resemble the party of the 1990s, once known for standing with working families and championing individual freedom. Now, their policies often seem disconnected from the lives of everyday Americans. Ironically, Trump—who once aligned with New York’s liberal establishment—now stands as the counterbalance to the Democrats’ increasingly radical agenda. This election was a chance to restore balance, supporting a candidate who reflects American values without bending to the extremes.

But this win was bigger than Trump. It was about the movement he’s built—a coalition that spans the spectrum of American life. Trump drew support from Elon Musk to RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard to Ron Paul. These voices crossed traditional party lines, all committed to breaking free from the establishment’s grip. Overall, Trump’s coalition was as diverse as it was determined. He gained support from women over 45, white women, Black men, Latino men, and younger voters. Among young men, he reversed Biden’s 2020 lead, beating Harris by two points, and narrowed her lead among young women from Biden’s 35-point margin to 24 points. In Florida, he flipped several counties with significant Puerto Rican populations, including Osceola, Miami-Dade, and Hillsborough, which he’d lost in both 2020 and 2016. Meanwhile, Harris’s strongest supporters remained wealthy, dissatisfied white suburbanites.

His coalition rejects the notion that American strength lies in endless overseas entanglements. Trump’s critics mocked his diplomacy with so-called dictators, missing the point entirely: Americans are tired of wars that line the pockets of defense contractors and political insiders. Kamala Harris, in contrast, embraced endorsements from figures like John McCain’s family—symbols of perpetual military intervention. Trump’s coalition believes true strength isn’t measured by military dominance abroad but by prosperity at home. His victory is a step toward a foreign policy that values diplomacy over war, peace over profit, and America’s interests above all else.

But Trump’s win wasn’t just political; it was a resounding rebuke of the media and institutional elites who set themselves up as gatekeepers of what’s “acceptable” in American discourse. For years, mainstream outlets spun every story to fit their narrative, claiming to be the arbiters of truth. This election sent a message: Americans are tired of having reality dictated to them by an elite class that presumes to know best. Trump’s victory made it clear: we neither need nor want these self-appointed gatekeepers telling us how to think.

Throughout this election, the media went all-in to paint Trump as a threat to democracy, twisting his words at every turn. Meanwhile, Harris sailed through with a free pass, despite her deep connections to the very establishment desperate to preserve the status quo. It wasn’t journalism; it was coordinated propaganda, a shameless effort to silence any voice that dared challenge the Democrats’ agenda. Yet the harder the media pushed, the more the American people saw through it.

For the first time, alternative media played a pivotal role in electing a president, signaling a new era in who shapes the public narrative. Americans tuned out corporate-controlled media for independent journalists, podcasts, and social media channels instead. Hosts like Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson offered space for real conversations, free from Washington’s talking points. Trump’s win, fueled by these alternative voices, showed that Americans want honest perspectives, not the sanitized propaganda of legacy media. Americans want unfiltered voices and open debate, not news that panders to powerful interests. The legacy media’s hold on the public is slipping, and the elites are starting to realize they’ve lost their grip.

Trump’s victory is a powerful rejection of elites dismissing the struggles of everyday Americans. Liberal leaders pushed divisive social agendas as election priorities, but ordinary citizens prevailed. Trump addressed real concerns and backed them with action, offering a fresh start. Yet, the deep fractures in our nation remain. True change requires us to unite, rebuild locally, and ensure that the values America was founded on endure through our own efforts.