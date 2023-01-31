No ‘Sanctuary Cities,’ Idaho House says

A lot of blue staters have fled to Idaho to escape their woke hellholes. Then they bring their politics with them (just look at Boise).

The House is trying to rein that in.

BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.

HB 22 passed on a near-party line vote, with two Republicans — Reps. Greg Lanting, of Twin Falls, and Jack Nelsen, of Jerome — joining all of the Democrats in voting against.

The bill would direct the tax commission to withhold sales and use tax revenue from local entities that pass a formal resolution or other public directive to not fully enforce state felonies, but it does not affect federal crimes and Second Amendment sanctuary cities.

“There is a certain jurisdiction in our state that, over the summer I think it was, passed some resolution that they weren’t going to enforce one of our laws, signed by the governor, passed by this House, passed by the Senate,” Skaug said. “This bill does not address that situation specifically, it does not address a certain city or a certain county. However, truth in advertising, that was the genesis for the discussion of this bill.”

The Boise City Council in July passed a resolution that said the city would limit funding and the ability to investigate abortion providers as well as funding for storing reports and providing information to other agencies investigating abortions.