New Jersey Now 15th State To Give Illegal Immigrants Driver’s Licenses

We give them welfare and all sorts of public assistance. Why not driver’s licenses.

New Jersey has become the 15th state in the U.S. to allow illegal immigrants to obtain drivers licenses. Governor Phil Murphy signed the legislation at Thursday’s event, which was attended by immigrants and advocates alike.

“Many of our undocumented neighbors are already behind the wheel and on our roads, going to work, school and the grocery store,” stated the governor. “Today’s bill will make us all safer, while ensuring that our immigrant communities can continue contributing to our state, our economy, and our future.”