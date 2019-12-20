Federal Appeals Court Finds Affordable Care Act Individual Mandate As Unconstitutional

In a two-to-one ruling, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans found the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate to be unconstitutional. Writing for the majority, the judges said the law demands a “precise explanation” of any unconstitutionality that may exist in the mandate.

In a recent statement, President Trump praised the court’s decision, which mirrored his campaign promise to remove the mandate.

“We got rid of the individual mandate, the worst thing in Obamacare, where you paid a fortune for the privilege of not paying for horrible health care,” he stated. “Very unpopular, I got rid of it.”

The court’s decision will not make any immediate changes to the Health Care Act, and will delay any Supreme Court action on Obamacare until after the 2020 election.