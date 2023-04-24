Let the parents decide: School choice would not only vastly improve education, but eviscerate the power of the radical progressives.

It will be next to impossible for the Dems to support school choice, since they have sold their souls to the Teachers Unions.

The subject of fierce debate in various state legislatures across the United States, school choice policies, especially the widespread subsidy of K-12 grade schooling in venues not run by teachers’ unions, “would deplete the enormous army of campaign workers that Democrats have come to depend upon during every election cycle.” Not a minor matter. The case of New Jersey is both emblematic and paradigmatic of these dynamics:

In the past three years, New Jersey’s largest teachers union has poured more than $15 million into its effort to reelect Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. That number dwarfs contributions made by any other group in a state long dominated by special-interest politics. But with the gubernatorial election between Murphy and Republican businessman Jack Ciattarelli appearing to tighten in its final days, the New Jersey Education Association has pulled out a weapon maybe more potent than cash: feet on the ground.Thousands of rank-and-file “Members for Murphy” have mounted one of the largest voter outreach campaigns by the teachers union in recent memory.

But now school choice is changing not only American education but also American society. In a more competitive environment such as the one that is being created by the implementation of school choice and where job security depends upon an educational institution’s ability to meet the needs of local families, “many would come to regard the kind of inflexible and unproductive work rules that both the party and union once crafted together as impediments to their own success.” As a result, “both the decline in teachers’ union affiliation and the reduced value of unions to their remaining members would significantly decrease what unions could raise from annual dues, in turn decreasing how much could be passed along to left-wing candidates.”

In addition, and more importantly, school choice would finally break an intellectual stalemate that has divided the country for decades: