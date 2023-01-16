Japan’s Experts Baffled By High ‘COVID Deaths’ Despite High Vaccination Rate

After three booster campaigns in 2022, the Japanese are now in a league of their own among mRNA consuming countries, administering far more boosters than countries that had far more coercive vax campaigns. …

The following is from Dr Satoshi Kamayachi, director of the Japan Medical Association:

Dr Kamayachi, citing the rapid spread of Covid infections as one reason, explained that the majority of those who died were over 60 and many had underlying medical conditions. The direct cause of death is often heart failure or kidney disease, and he said that “thorough analysis is needed.”

And back to the article:

Heart failure, you say? Well, it’s not like most Japanese over 60 have been injected multiple times with anything that causes cardiovascular problems, is it? And kidney disease is coincidentally a side-effect of Remdesivir, an approved Covid treatment in Japan.

From Guy Gin via ‘Making (COVID) Waves In Japan’ Substack,