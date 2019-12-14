Idaho Republican lawmakers plan town hall Tuesday at Moscow

MOSCOW — The Idaho House Republican leadership team will hold a town hall meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, just three weeks prior to the start of the 2020 legislative session.

Several local lawmakers are scheduled to take part in the event, which is one of a series of town hall events the Republican caucus has held across the state this year.

“This is a great opportunity for people to not only have their questions answered, but also to learn how their representatives are already working hard for them,” Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said in a news release.

Blanksma will be at the Moscow meeting, along with House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley; Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; and Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa.

Local lawmakers expected to attend the event include Reps. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow; Caroline Troy, R-Genesee; and Mike Kingsley and Thyra Stevenson, both R-Lewiston.