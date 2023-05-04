Idaho Gov. Little Signs Vulnerable Child Protection Act



From the Idaho Family Policy Center:

Gov. Brad Little signed the ” vulnerable=”” child=”” protection=”” act”=”” (house=”” bill=”” 71a)=”” yesterday=”” evening<=”” strong=””>, protecting gender-confused children from harmful puberty blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries.

We can’t overstate the importance of this victory—and we definitely owe it in part to your biblical citizenship and your support of this ministry.

The Vulnerable Child Protection Act was drafted four years ago by Idaho Family Policy Center, and this is our third legislative session that we’ve introduced and championed it.

I’m not going to lie: This has been a long battle over the last few years, but looking back, we can now see God’s good providence through it all. In our first year, we never even received a committee vote. In our second year, we made it off the House floor with a veto-proof supermajority, but we never received a Senate committee hearing.

Despite the false starts and setbacks, we never gave up. We doubled down this year, partnering with two great bill sponsors, Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) and Sen. Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian). And when our bill finally passed the House and then made it off the Senate floor a couple weeks back, it became clear that we were on the verge of making history.

Recognizing the moment, our team at Idaho Family Policy Center immediately shifted toward launching a massive grassroots mobilization campaign that directly connected Idaho residents with the governor’s office. Thousands of you responded, using our Action Center to send emails and make phone calls asking Gov. Little to sign the bill.

In the end, it was all worth it. The Vulnerable Child Protection Act goes into full force and effect on January 1, 2024, after which no gender dysphoric child in the State of Idaho will ever again be subjected to medically unnecessary interventions that result in irreparable infertility, chronic health problems, and mutilated reproductive organs.

Thanks for your prayers and support that made all of this possible.Soli Deo gloria!