‘I Can’t Believe Christians Think It’s Safe To Go Back To Church,’ Says Woman In Line At Walmart

AUSTIN, TX—Local woman Heather Karenson told her fellow Walmart shoppers Tuesday that she can’t believe some churches and small businesses think it’s safe to go back to church already.

