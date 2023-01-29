How Living Off the Grid in Idaho Compares to Other States

ImageForEntry17 UgL jpgIdaho’s climate (cold, sunshine, rain) rank us #17 in the nation. Via TheCenterSquare:

In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that – being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.

A recent study released by LawnStarter, a lawn care company that frequently conducts research into city and state amenities, created a weighted index of 23 key measures to identify the best states to live off the grid. These measures fall into one of five categories: feasibility, infrastructure, affordability, climate, and safety.

According to LawnStarter, Idaho ranks as the 17th best state for those seeking to live off the grid.

Idaho scores highest in the feasibility category, which includes measures like population density in rural areas and how suitable electric, water, and waste laws are for off-the-grid living. The state’s lowest ranking category is climate, which takes into account measures such as the average yearly amount of sunshine, the average yearly amount of rain, and days of extreme temperatures.

All data in this story is from LawnStarter. A full description of the methodology is available here.

Rank State Overall
off-the-grid score		 Highest
ranking category		 Lowest
ranking category
1 Iowa 67.1 Safety Affordability
2 Texas 65.6 Infrastructure Climate
3 Kentucky 63.4 Safety Infrastructure
4 Minnesota 61.3 Safety Climate
5 Oklahoma 61.1 Affordability Climate
6 Nebraska 61.0 Safety Climate
7 Kansas 60.6 Safety Feasibility
8 North Dakota 59.5 Feasibility Climate
9 Illinois 58.9 Safety Affordability
10 Montana 58.5 Affordability Climate
11 Missouri 58.3 Safety Infrastructure
12 Wyoming 57.8 Affordability Climate
13 South Dakota 57.7 Infrastructure Climate
14 Wisconsin 57.2 Safety Climate
15 Vermont 56.9 Infrastructure Affordability
16 Arkansas 56.8 Climate Infrastructure
17 Idaho 56.6 Feasibility Climate
18 Tennessee 55.5 Affordability Feasibility
19 Oregon 55.2 Feasibility Climate
20 Maine 54.3 Infrastructure Affordability
21 West Virginia 54.1 Affordability Infrastructure
22 Indiana 52.9 Infrastructure Feasibility
23 Georgia 52.4 Climate Infrastructure
24 Ohio 52.3 Safety Climate
25 Louisiana 52.2 Climate Infrastructure
26 Mississippi 52.2 Safety Infrastructure
27 Washington 51.1 Infrastructure Climate
28 New Hampshire 51.0 Safety Affordability
29 Alabama 51.0 Affordability Feasibility
30 Virginia 50.8 Climate Safety
31 South Carolina 50.4 Climate Safety
32 New Mexico 50.0 Affordability Safety
33 Hawaii 49.6 Climate Affordability
34 California 49.1 Infrastructure Affordability
35 Colorado 48.1 Affordability Feasibility
36 Florida 47.9 Climate Safety
37 Michigan 47.9 Safety Climate
38 North Carolina 46.8 Climate Feasibility
39 Delaware 46.0 Climate Safety
40 Arizona 46.0 Climate Affordability
41 New York 45.5 Infrastructure Feasibility
42 Utah 40.6 Affordability Safety
43 Alaska 40.1 Feasibility Infrastructure
44 Pennsylvania 40.0 Climate Feasibility
45 Nevada 39.4 Affordability Safety
46 Massachusetts 37.6 Climate Feasibility
47 Maryland 36.6 Climate Feasibility
48 Connecticut 34.5 Climate Feasibility
49 Rhode Island 33.5 Climate Feasibility
50 New Jersey 28.2 Climate Affordability

