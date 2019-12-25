His View: Carols and the Real Meaning of Christmas

My Christmas Op-Ed ran in today’s Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Enjoy!

As I write this Op-Ed, I am listening to Handel’s “Messiah.” In a culture increasingly trying to sanitize Christmas, Christmas carols remain uncensored, often even by those who would have us all say “Happy Holidays” rather than “Merry Christmas.” For two months, the account of the coming of Christ is broadcast everywhere through carols.

Wherever you go, Christmas carols proclaim the Gospel: who Christ is, what He has done, the gifts He brings, and the poignant message of Biblical redemption. For instance, Charles Wesley’s great hymn “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” declares that Jesus the Christ is the Messiah, the God-Man who took on human flesh in his incarnation.

Christ, by highest heav’n adored;

Christ, the everlasting Lord.

Late in time, behold Him come,

Offspring of a virgin’s womb.

Veiled in flesh the Godhead see;

Hail th’incarnate Deity!

Pleased as Man with men to dwell,

Jesus, our Emmanuel!

And that the Triune God deals with sin and Satan, uniting believers with Christ:

Rise, the woman’s conqu’ring Seed,

Bruise in us the serpent’s head.

Now display Thy saving pow’r,

Ruined nature now restore;

Now in mystic union join

Thine to ours, and ours to Thine.

And proclaims the gifts Messiah brings: light, life, healing, conquering death, the resurrection of the dead, and being born again.

Light and life to all He brings,

Ris’n with healing in His wings.

Mild He lays His glory by,

Born that man no more may die,

Born to raise the sons of earth,

Born to give them second birth.

All classic Christmas carols proclaim this same gospel message. Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus says that after centuries of waiting and longing, God’s people find resolution in Christ.

Israel’s strength and consolation,

Hope of all the earth thou art.

Dear desire of every nation,

Joy of every longing heart.

That old Latin hymn, O Come, All Ye Faithful:

Yea, Lord, we greet thee, born this happy morning;

Jesus, to thee be glory given!

Word of the Father, now in flesh appearing!

O come, let us adore Him … Christ the Lord.

Joy to the World, declares the incarnation of Christ as King:

Joy to the world! The Lord is come. Let earth receive her King.

Let every heart prepare Him room, and heaven and nature sing…

Angels We Have Heard On High proclaims the lordship of the baby Jesus.

Come to Bethlehem, and see

Him whose birth the angels sing;

Come adore on bended knee

Christ the Lord, the newborn King.

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen says that true comfort and joy come from knowing that “Jesus Christ our Savior” was born “to save us all from Satan’s power, when we were gone astray.”

In the movie “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Charlie Brown asks “Is there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” And Linus replies, “Sure, Charlie Brown. I can tell you what Christmas is all about,” quoting Luke 2:8-14 in full:

And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.

“That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”

Merry Christmas, Daily News readers. That is what Christmas is all about.