Greta Thunberg Threatens to Put World Leaders “Against the Wall” if They Refuse to Fight Climate Change

The term to put someone “against the wall” has been used by Communists and other authoritarians throughout history to denote assassinating political enemies.

I’ve said it before: the current climate change movement is a brown shirt movement.

Greta Thunberg threatened to put world leaders “against the wall” if they refuse to comply with climate change demands. Yes, really. During a speech in Turin, Italy, the teenage climate change activist stated, “Unfortunately, we probably already know the outcome. World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that.” “We will make sure that we put them against the wall and they will have to do their job to protect our futures,” she added.

