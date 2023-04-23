FBI Blocking Release Of Nashville Trans Shooter’s Manifesto

This would never be blocked if the shooter had been a white, straight, male.

If the Nashville shooter had been a straight constitutional conservative would the FBI be blocking the killer’s manifesto, or would it be scrutinized for months on every mainstream media platform from day one?

The question is important because it illustrates the discomforting double standards in play whenever a mass murder is committed by a person on the political left (and there have been many lately). If the manifesto outlines ideologically motivated intent then the actions of Audrey Hale, a biological woman identifying as male, could be labeled a terrorist act. However, if the manifesto stays locked away from the public then there will always be suspicions but never any confirmation. Certain political groups and activist groups benefit greatly from the suppression of Hale’s motives.